Gamesindustry.biz reports: “The first hardware from the secretive mixed reality startup Magic Leap is now available, with a price-tag of $2,295. The device will also ship with a host of applications, including a web browser designed for 3D and spatial online experiences, a video player that allows users to place ‘multiple displays of any size in their physical space’, and a social application that features unique avatars.”
