Variety reports: “Long-running quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ and erudite host Alex Trebek have landed on Hulu. In a new deal between Hulu and Sony Pictures Television, ‘Jeopardy!’ has made its subscription-streaming debut, with 60 episodes available on the service starting Friday. “Jeopardy!” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.”

Read more