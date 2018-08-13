Variety reports: “Ticketmaster is set to shut down its secondary ticketing sites GET ME IN! and Seatwave across Europe in an effort to combat professional scalpers, the company announced Monday. Instead of Seatwave and GET ME IN!, the company is set to launch a fan-to-fan ticket exchange on its main site giving people who can no longer use their tickets the chance to sell them to others at the original price or less.”
Ticketmaster to Shut Down Secondary Ticketing Sites Across Europe