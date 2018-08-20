Hypebot reports: “Sony Music has officially begun to distribute the $750 million in profit it collected from the sale of 50% of its Spotify shares to its artists and distributed labels.According to Variety, the disbursement will be based on earnings over the last 10 years, allocated according to individual artist and label contract terms, and divisible against Sony’s own revenues from the Spotify stock gain for that time period.”
