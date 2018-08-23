Today, SPACES opens the door to the world’s first SPACES Center, featuring the multi-sensory VR attraction: Terminator Salvation: Fight for the Future with more adventures slated for the future. Terminator Salvation: Fight for the Future marks the first-time guests will be able to experience location-based extended virtual reality built by the visionary VR and entertainment team that spun out of DreamWorks.”
SPACES First Multi-Sensory VR Center Opens at Irvine Spectrum Center