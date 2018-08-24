The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Lionsgate on Friday said it has reached a tentative $92.5 million settlement deal to end a class action suit brought by former Starz shareholders over its $4.4 billion merger with the premium cable channel in 2016. The Delaware Chancery Court must approve the settlement payment to end the litigation related to Lionsgate’s takeover of Starz in December 2016.”
Home Featured Top Slider Lionsgate Settles Class Action Suit With Starz Shareholders Over $4.4 Billion Merger