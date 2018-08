Gamesindustry.biz reports: “Animoca Brands announced today it has acquired mobile development studio Pixowl for $4.875 million in cash and shares. The deal and brings Pixowl’s various mobile titles into the publisher’s portfolio, including licensed titles such as Peanuts: Snoopy’s Town Tale, Garfield: Survival of the Fattest, and Goosebumps HorrorTown.”

Read more