Variety reports: “Amazon is scrambling to improve its coverage of the U.S. Open in the U.K. after being deluged with complaints.The online giant bought U.K. rights to the tournament in April as part of its new gambit of offering live sports to Amazon Prime Video customers. Amazon announced in April that it had secured the exclusive live-streaming rights to the U.S. Open in the U.K. and Ireland in a five-year deal worth $40 million.”

