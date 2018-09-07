Variety reports: “Holding company NantWorks announced its strategic investment in Daybreak Game Company, and the resulting new venture in which the company will bring popular Daybreak games to mobile platforms, according to a press release from Thursday. The aforementioned venture, NantG Mobile, LLC, will publish mobile versions of ‘EverQuest,’ the long-running MMORPG, as well as Daybreak’s battle royale game ‘H1Z1’.”

