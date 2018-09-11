Variety reports: “Video game publisher Electronic Arts is in trouble with the Belgium government for its use of loot boxes in the ‘FIFA’ franchise, according to the Dutch paper Metro. The Brussels public prosecutor’s office is conducting a criminal investigation into the company, Metro reports. Earlier this year, the Belgian Gaming Commission decided many forms of loot boxes in video games are illegal gambling because players don’t exactly know what virtual items they’re getting when they buy them.”
