Billboard reports: “For the past few years, Los Angeles-based startup Jammcard has endeavored to help connect musicians in various cities to each other on a professional invite-only network to either form backing bands for the likes of Gwen Stefani, Zedd and Maren Morris or for exclusive events called JammJams. Today, the company has announced a new $1 million funding round, with the legendary Quincy Jones taking part.”

