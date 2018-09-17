Hypebot reports: “Spotify will launch across the Middle East and North Africa this upcoming November. According to a leaked internal email, the streaming service, which joins rivals Anghami, Deezer and Apple Music who are already operating in these markets, will be headquartered in Dubai. Also according to the email, Spotify is currently seeking to secure six advertisers for its roll-out in the regions at a cost of USD $200,000 each.”

