Variety reports: “Following its international rollout in June, YouTube Premium has launched a raft of new originals in France and Germany. The ad-free subscription service’s first French originals are ‘Groom’ and ‘Troublemakers’ (‘Les emmerdeurs’). YouTube already announced its new German originals in Berlin last week, a mix of scripted and hybrid shows: ‘Neuland,’ ‘Lefloid vs. the World’ and ‘Bullsprit’.”

