Venture Beat reports: “ReadyUp, a platform for player connection and team management for gaming and esports, has raised $2 million in funding from game-savvy investors. Last month, ReadyUp acquired Ready Up Live, a gaming community site that was doing some of the same things as ReadyUp. San Francisco-based ReadyUp was founded in 2017 to benefit amateur and professional gamers, teams, and gaming clans.”
ReadyUp raises $2 million to manage esports teams and help players improve