Variety reports: “Those of us who have never uploaded music to Spotify may not know that it doesn’t really work like, say, Facebook or a blog or even Soundcloud — an artist must go through a distributor or aggregator to have their music added to the platform. Well, those days will soon be over: The company today announced a new feature — currently in beta — that enables independent artists to upload their music directly to the platform via Spotify for Artists.”

