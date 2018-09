Hypebot reports: “Pandora’s Next Big Sound has made all artist data open and available to anyone. Until now, Pandora data was only visible to the artist, label and their team. Starting today, Releases, Reach, and Engagement sections of the profile will show Pandora metrics like Radio Spins, Interactive Plays, Thumbs Up, and Station Adds for every artist on Pandora and each of their tracks.”

