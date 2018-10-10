The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video venture has an official name and has started to line up talent from a group of top-tier talent. The high-profile project, a next act for Katzenberg after he sold DreamWorks Animation to Comcast’s NBCUniversal, raised $1 billion in investment earlier this year from all the major film studios and Alibaba.”

