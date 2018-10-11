The Verge reports: “President Trump has signed the Music Modernization Act (MMA) into law, officially passing the most sweeping reform to copyright law in decades. The bill, heralded by labels, musicians, and politicians, unanimously passed through both the House and Senate before going to the president. The bill revamps Section 115 of the U.S. Copyright Act and aims to bring copyright law up to speed for the streaming era.”
Home Featured Top Slider The Music Modernization Act has been signed into law