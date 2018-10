Deadline Hollywood reports: “BBC Studios is to expand its TV production presence in the U.S. after striking a broad deal with Mad Men producer Lionsgate. BBC Studios Los Angeles, which produces series such as HBO’s The Night Of and Getting On as well as ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, will team up with the Orange Is The New Black producer to identify, co-develop and co-fund scripted formats and original IP for the U.S. market.”

