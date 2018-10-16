Variety reports: “Hulu wants to cater to a new crowd of pay-TV “cord-shavers” with stripped-down, less-expensive live television bundles that include sports, news and on-demand content — dropping linear entertainment networks to save costs. Here’s a guess about what a ‘skinnier’ Hulu bundle could include: local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC TV stations, along with CNN, CNBC, ESPN/ESPN2, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Sports, HLN, and Turner’s TBS and TNT.”

Read more