The Hollywood Reporter reports: “On Tuesday, news spread how Facebook was being accused of lying to advertisers by overstating the average time its users spent watching paid video advertisements. While not exactly new, the extent of the alleged misdeeds was publicly circulated for the first time as outlined in an amended complaint in California federal court from a group of suing advertisers now seeking punitive damages for fraud.”
Facebook Backs Away from Covering Up an Alleged Cover-Up