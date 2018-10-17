Variety reports: “Tastemade, the lifestyle and food digital-media network and studio, closed $35 million in Series E funding, with ecommerce giant Amazon joining the mix for the latest round. Santa Monica-based Tastemade claims to reach a global audience of over 250 million monthly viewers and has run more than 500 ad campaigns to date. The company also has received investment from Scripps Networks Interactive, which is now part of Discovery.”

