The Verge reports: “Microsoft’s former sports marketing director has been charged with trying to embezzle around $1.5 million from the company and stealing more than 60 Super Bowl tickets that were meant for Microsoft employees. Jeff Tran was indicted yesterday after an FBI investigation, and he’s facing five counts of wire fraud, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.”
