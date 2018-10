Variety reports: “Anime distributor Funimation has ended its cross-licensing deal with Crunchyroll after two years, as Sony-owned Funimation looks to expand globally. The decision to not renew the 2016 pact with Crunchyroll — now fully owned by AT&T after it acquired Chernin Group’s stake in Otter Media — stems from Funimation’s own acquisition by Sony Pictures Television a year ago.”

