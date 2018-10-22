Tech Crunch reports: “YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki published her quarterly letter to creators today, which included very strong language regarding the EU’s controversial copyright reform directive. Specifically, her letter focused on Article 13, the so-called “meme ban” that states that any site with a large amount of user-generated content – like Facebook or YouTube, for example – will be responsible for taking down content that infringes on copyright.”
Home Featured Top Slider YouTube CEO says EU’s new copyright legislation threatens jobs, smaller creators