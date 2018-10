Variety reports: “Hulu is now seeing Starz: The streamer reached a deal with the Lionsgate-owned premium TV network to offer Starz as an option to customers on any of Hulu’s subscription plans. Hulu now offers four premium services — HBO, CBS’s Showtime, MGM’s Epix and Starz — as add-ons, further rounding out its lineup in a bid to lure pay-TV customers away from traditional cable and satellite services.”

