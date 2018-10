Variety reports: “Less than two weeks ahead of the 2018 U.S. midterm elections, Hulu is bringing ABC News Live and CBS News’ CBSN — two made-for-the-internet, 24-hour news channels — to its over-the-top live TV service. Disney, which owns ABC, is one of Hulu’s parent companies and is set to take over majority control of Hulu once its deal for 20th Century Fox assets closes.”

