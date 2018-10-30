Variety reports: “ESPN’s streaming-subscription package, ESPN+, is now available on Sony’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox One game consoles. The ESPN+ service costs $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), and marked Disney’s first foray into direct-to-consumer entertainment. Customers can access thousands of additional live sports events not carried on TV, as well as original shows and series including the entire ’30 for 30’ documentary series.”

