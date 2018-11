Variety reports: “Cinedigm is prepping a new internet-streaming service designed for American fans of Chinese entertainment. The company plans to launch of Bambu in the first quarter of 2019, with a package of content aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences in the U.S. Bambu will be available as both a free ad-supported VOD service and an ad-free subscription-based service for $3.99 per month.”

