The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Nintendo posted profits of $301 million (¥34 billion) for the July to September quarter, logging growth for its Switch console, but missing its own targets and analyst estimates. Revenue for the quarter was up to $1.96 billion (¥221 billion) as the Kyoto-headquartered company sold 3.2 million of its Switch consoles, compared to 2.9 million a year ago.”

