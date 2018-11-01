Venture Beat reports: “Kartridge, the PC gaming app store platform from Kongregate, has launched its open beta. It hopes to become a beacon for quality indie games, and it already has hundreds of titles, gamer chat, badges, and player rewards. It will be a tall order in taking on Valve’s Steam, but the goal is to create an alternative way for game developers to get their games discovered and merchandised.”
Home Featured Top Slider Kongregate’s Kartridge app store opens with hundreds of indie PC games