Variety reports: “Disney-backed immersive media startup Jaunt is in talks to sell some of its virtual reality (VR) assets, including technology and intellectual property, Variety has learned from multiple sources close to these conversations. This comes after Jaunt officially announced last month that it would exit the VR business, lay off all of its VR staffers, and focus on augmented reality and volumetric capture going forward.”
Disney-Backed Jaunt in Talks to Sell VR Assets