Variety reports: “Dish Network continued to shed satellite TV customers in the third quarter — with the pressure of cord-cutting amplified by the ongoing blackout of Univision programming. And Dish’s unprecedented loss of HBO last week threatens to make the situation even worse. After contract talks between Dish and Univision hit a roadblock this summer, Univision channels were pulled from the satcaster and Sling TV on June 30.”
Home Featured Top Slider Dish Serves Up Worst-Ever Quarterly Subscriber Loss Amid Univision Blackout