Variety reports: “Disney entered into a deal with mobile-games studio Jam City to develop titles based on Pixar and Walt Disney Animation franchises — including one tied to next year’s ‘Frozen’ sequel — and is offloading its games studio group in Glendale, Calif., to Jam City. Under the mulityear deal, Disney is selling ‘Emoji Blitz,’ a popular puzzle and collecting game, to Jam City.”

