Tech Crunch reports: “YouTube is preparing to move its original programming out from behind its paywall. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Monday, which the company confirmed, Google’s video site will change its strategy around originals starting next year. Instead of requiring a monthly subscription, YouTube Originals will become free and ad-supported, like most of the content available on YouTube today.”
Home advertising YouTube Originals will become free and ad-supported by 2020