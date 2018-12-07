Variety reports: “ByteDance, the company behind the wildly popular social video app TikTok, is in the process of raising a $1.45 billion fund to invest in media content and artificial intelligence, according to a report from business news site The Information. In the U.S., ByteDance is best known for TikTok, a social short-form video app that surpassed 500 million global monthly active users earlier this year.”

