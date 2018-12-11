Deadline reports: “Canadian public broadcaster CBC has rolled out a streaming service that will offer more than 4,000 hours of live and on-demand programming including the exclusive launch of Netflix co-production Northern Rescue. The streaming service, which also offers French-language programming from ICI Radio-Canada, will offer a free, ad-supported service as well as a premium membership for $4.99 per month.”
