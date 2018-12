Hypebot reports: “Judge John A. Kronstadt has confirmed the nearly $5 million judgement against Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams and Williams’ More Water From Nazareth Publishing company. The judgement ends the much publicized copyright case brought by the estate of Marvin Gaye over the origins of the smash hit ‘Blurred Lines’ and its similarities to Gaye’s own hit ‘Got to Give It Up’.”

