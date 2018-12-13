Venture Beat reports: “Mobile game publisher Scopely has launched Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem, a new multiplayer role-playing game that resembles the combat in other team battle games. Licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the new mobile multiplayer role-playing game brings the entire world of Looney Tunes characters into battle with anvils, instant boulders, and other Acme devices of destruction.”
Scopely launches Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem character battle mobile game