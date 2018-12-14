Tech Crunch reports: “Reset the ‘days since the last Facebook privacy scandal’ counter, as Facebook has just revealed a Photo API bug gave app developers too much access to the photos of up to 5.6 million users. The bug allowed apps users had approved to pull their timeline photos to also receive their Facebook Stories, Marketplace photos, and most worryingly, photos they’d uploaded to Facebook but never shared. ”
Facebook bug exposed up to 6.8M users' unposted photos to apps