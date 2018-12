Hypebot reports: “Spotify stock closed at $125.68 on Friday, ticking up slightly from an all time day-end low of $125.55 the day before. In late July, Spotify’s stock was soaring at $196.28, raising the streamer’s market cap to $35.3 billion. 5 months later the Spotify market cap has fallen more than $12 billion to $23 billion.”

