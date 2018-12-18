Variety reports: “Immortals LLC., a global eSports firm which owns and operates Overwatch eSports league the Los Angeles Valiant, is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise $500,000 over a two-year period, it was announced today. Immortals and LA Valiant will also launch a fundraising campaign that will allow viewers to donate based on the outcomes and achievements of the LA Valiant team.”

