Venture Beat reports: “Vivendi‘s Gameloft mobile gaming division has agreed to acquire FreshPlanet, the maker of the SongPop mobile games, for an undisclosed price. New York-based FreshPlanet has just 15 employees, but it has made a big noise in the mobile game business with SongPop and SongPop 2, which are the biggest music trivia games with more than 100 million downloads to date.”

