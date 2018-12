Hypebot reports: “Warner Music Group reported 2018 revenue of $4 billion as part a quarterly and year end financial report on Thursday. It marked a 15 year high for the world’s third largest music group. Digital revenue for the full year grew 20.4% and is now three times physical revenue. Major sellers included Ed Sheeran, The Greatest Showman soundtrack, Cardi B, Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa.”

