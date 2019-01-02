The Hollywood Reporter reports: “DOJ attorneys file counterclaims after RM Broadcasting alleges that no registration is required from its ‘commercial contract’ with a Russian Federation-owned news agency. The dispute amounts to the first significant legal test after the U.S. government decided to get tough on foreign propaganda in the wake of an influence campaign during the 2016 presidential election.”
Home Featured Top Slider Justice Department Demands Radio Station Be Ordered to Register As Russian Agent