Gamesindustry.biz reports: “After enjoying substantial growth last year with its flagship title Pokémon Go, augmented reality developer Niantic has closed a funding round worth $190 million. It comes just weeks after the Wall Street Journal reported a rumour that Niantic had been valued at $3.9 billion and was about to close a round worth $200 million. Between November 2017 and December 2018, it acquired four companies and invested in a fifth.”

Read more