The Verge reports: “The Weather Channel app misled millions of users into allowing it to access their personal location data, profiting off of the data for commercial purposes, the city attorney of Los Angeles alleged in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. The app has been downloaded over 100 million times across operating systems and the Weather Company, the IBM-owned business, bolsters 45 million active monthly users.”
Home Featured Top Slider The Weather Channel app unlawfully obtained user location data, says prosecutor