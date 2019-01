Hypebot reports: “Deezer has shared that it ended 2018 with 14 million active monthly users, of which 7 million are paying subscribers. About half of its paid users are in the music streamer’s home country of France. Now 75% of the revenues are coming from self-pay subscribers, and France is less than 50% of revenues. It’s quite a dramatic shift,’ Deezer CEO Hans-Holger Albrecht told Music Ally.”

Read more