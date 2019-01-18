Digital Media Wire’s annual event includes 2,000 decision-makers across video, music, games and advertising, startups, innovators, technologists and press at 2019 DEW, Feb. 4-5.

LOS ANGELES, CA–(Marketwired – January 17, 2019) – Recognized by Hollywood insiders, digital influencers and industry leaders throughout the world as a “must-attend” event, now in its 6th year Digital Entertainment World (DEW) is where you want to be if you are in the business of creating or monetizing digital entertainment content.

The 2019 Digital Entertainment World takes a deep dive into “The Power of Creativity and Influence”. We’ll hear from the creators, brands and platforms that are growing audiences and engaging fans and showcase the innovative partnerships between technology and content companies that are bringing new entertainment experiences to life. We are pleased to announce the addition of the “Creators & Influencers” track – two days of sessions devoted to the dynamic creators and influencers and their tech and brand partners.

This year’s event will be held in the hip and modern Marina del Rey Marriott just steps from the beach and located in the heart of LA’s thriving Silicon Beach with easy access to Santa Monica, Venice and Playa Vista. The event includes keynotes, fireside chats, presentations, panel discussions, tech demos, startup competition, innovative exhibitions, daily DJ music and performers and the best networking in the hotel’s Sinder Lounge.

DEW includes more than 75 unique sessions and 200 speakers on topics essential to the future of video, music, brands, marketing, gaming, AR/VR, and AI. Speakers include:

Celiena Adcock, Head of Streaming-Entertainment, Facebook

Benjamin Grubbs, Founder & CEO, Next 10 Ventures

Next 10 Ventures Jason Lake, CEO and Founder, Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming Gerrit Meier, CEO, Red Bull Media Network

Red Bull Media Network Halsey Minor, Founder & CEO, Live Planet

Live Planet Katie Nelson, Executive Producer, News Content, ABC News

ABC News Andrew Wallenstein, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety

Variety Clark Stacey, CEO & Co-Founder, WildWorks

WildWorks Dan Weinstein, President & Co-Founder, Studio71

Studio71 Chris M. Williams, CEO & Founder, pocket.watch

pocket.watch Shelley Zimmerman, Co-Head, Awesomeness

Awesomeness Jesus Chavez, CEO, Vertical Networks

Vertical Networks Ira Rubenstein, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, PBS

PBS Ashley McCollum, General Manager, Tasty

Tasty Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO, Super League Gaming

Josh Swartz, COO, Popdog

Rene Amador, CEO, ARwall

Nancy Bennett, Chief Creative Officer/Studio Head, Two Bit Circus

Two Bit Circus Ted Schilowitz, Futurist, Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Jenni Cook, Head of Development, Dreamscape Immersive

Dreamscape Immersive Kym Nelson, SVP, Client Strategy West, Twitch

Twitch Tina Pukonen, Head of Entertainment Strategy, Pinterest

The fast-growing two-day conference includes five tracks: Video/TV/Movies; Brands/Advertising; Games/Interactive; Music/Rights; and Creators/Influencers. With sponsors and media partners including Akamai, Jam City, Sheppard Mullin, CloudFlare, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, StackPath, Dataclef, Exactuals, Rumblefish, Eurofins – Digital Media Services, Variety, Fusicology, ITA (Interactive Television Alliance), CMO Asia, Westside Digital Mix, Digital LA, Hypebot, The Game Audio Network Guild (G.A.N.G.), Parks Associates, Canadian Music Week, Dialoguefeed, WITI (Women in Technology International), Virtual Reality Reporter, VR/AR Association, IGDA (International Game Developers Association), AListDaily, IAEL (International Association of Entertainment Lawyers), Innovation & Tech Today, and WIGI (Women In Games International).

To register, please go to http://www.dewexpo.com/registration/.

For information on limited sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tinzar Sherman at tinzar@digitalmediawire.com.

Media Contacts:



Moriah Mason

Digital Media Wire

moriah@digitalmediawire.com