Variety reports: “Universal Music Group-owned Bravado has acquired Epic Rights, the Los Angeles-based merchandising and branding company that counts KISS, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Def Leppard, Billy Joel and David Bowie, among others, on its roster. As a boutique music artist services company, Epic Rights’ services include retail branding and licensing, VIP ticketing and fan experiences, maintaining artists’ official websites and online merch shops, etc.”

